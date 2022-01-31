Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a road-biased version of Himalayan: Key facts to know

HT Auto
Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be powered by a 411 cc single-cylinder engine.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 03:06 PM
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is scheduled to be launched in India in February 2022.  (Instagram/dr.firozkhan_)
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is scheduled to be launched in India in February 2022.  (Instagram/dr.firozkhan_)

Royal Enfield is gearing up for a new motorcycle launch, which will be the first product from the brand in 2022 before the homegrown motorcycle major introduces other models such as Hunter 350 or Shotgun 650 (SG650). The upcoming motorcycle will be christened as Scram 411, the motorcycle is basically a road-biased derivative of the purpose-built Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure motorcycle.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch delayed due to pandemic)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is scheduled to launch in India in February 2022. However, with the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the motorcycle brand might delay the launch.

Before the Royal Enfield Scram 411 hits the Indian market, here are some key facts about the upcoming motorcycle.

Price

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to be priced around 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is based on the Himalayan ADV model. Hence, the motorcycle is expected to get substantial styling similarities with the Royal Enfield Himalayan. However, there will be some distinctive elements as well. Expect the headlamp cluster, fuel tank and rider seat to come with a distinctive appearance compared to the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The upcoming Scram 411 could be available in some unique colour options as well. The suspension and tyres of this motorcycle too could be tweaked compared to the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Engine

Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets power from a 411 cc single-cylinder engine that is paired with the same gearbox as the Royal Enfield Himalayan. This engine is capable of churning out 24.3 bhp of maximum power output.

Wheels

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is likely to run on a smaller 19-inch front multispoke wheel as compared to Himalayan's 21-inch front wheel. Scram will get the same 17-inch rear multispoke wheel though.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 03:06 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Scram 411 Scram 411 Royal Enfield Himalayan
