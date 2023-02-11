HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental Gt 650 To Get Alloy Wheels Soon: Dealers

Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental GT 650 to get alloy wheels soon: Dealers

Royal Enfield will soon introduce the option of alloy wheels on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. HT Auto spoke to select Royal Enfield dealerships, which confirmed the development while suggesting the launch is just a few weeks away. The 650 Twins are currently available with spoke wheels and the alloy wheel option has been a demand from customers for a long time.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 15:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are likely to arrive with alloy wheels in a few weeks from now (Image used for representational purpose)
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are likely to arrive with alloy wheels in a few weeks from now (Image used for representational purpose)
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are likely to arrive with alloy wheels in a few weeks from now (Image used for representational purpose)
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are likely to arrive with alloy wheels in a few weeks from now (Image used for representational purpose)

Considering the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 arrived recently with alloy wheels as standard, the 650 Twins will finally get the long-awaited feature. Alloy wheels will bring along tubeless tyres as well as weight savings, both of which will be greatly appreciated by users. Not just alloys but the 650 Twins could also get visual upgrades including cosmetic tweaks, a revised taillight cluster and possibly new colour options too. The upgrades were spotted on a test mule sometime last year.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc should you pick?

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels were spotted testing last year
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels were spotted testing last year (Instagram/twisted_vortex)
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels were spotted testing last year
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels were spotted testing last year (Instagram/twisted_vortex)

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were unveiled globally in 2017 and the motorcycles have been game changers for the brand. It’s safe to say that the addition of alloy wheels will not only be appreciated in India but in other markets as well, while also improving the touring ability to a certain extent. The fact that you can deal with punctures easily on tubeless tyres makes the whole riding experience far better.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli 402 S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Watch: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review

The updates on the Royal Enfield 650 Twins will also include OBD2 compliance on the motorcycles, in keeping with the April 1 deadline for the same. Not just the Interceptor and Continental GT 650, expect other offerings in RE’s stable to meet the new norms. With all the changes, prices will also see a marginal hike across the range. The RE Interceptor 650 is currently priced from 2.89 lakh, while the RE Continental GT 650 is priced from 3.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 15:49 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air electric scooters: Variants explained
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air electric scooters: Variants explained
Why this electric SUV was sold for ₹1 crore
Why this electric SUV was sold for 1 crore
Tata Motors drives in BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other models
Tata Motors drives in BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other models
Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental GT 650 to get alloy wheels soon: Dealers
Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental GT 650 to get alloy wheels soon: Dealers
To tap US government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers
To tap US government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city