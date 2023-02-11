Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental GT 650 to get alloy wheels soon: Dealers

Royal Enfield will soon introduce the option of alloy wheels on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. HT Auto spoke to select Royal Enfield dealerships, which confirmed the development while suggesting the launch is just a few weeks away. The 650 Twins are currently available with spoke wheels and the alloy wheel option has been a demand from customers for a long time.

Considering the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 arrived recently with alloy wheels as standard, the 650 Twins will finally get the long-awaited feature. Alloy wheels will bring along tubeless tyres as well as weight savings, both of which will be greatly appreciated by users. Not just alloys but the 650 Twins could also get visual upgrades including cosmetic tweaks, a revised taillight cluster and possibly new colour options too. The upgrades were spotted on a test mule sometime last year.

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels were spotted testing last year (Instagram/twisted_vortex)

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were unveiled globally in 2017 and the motorcycles have been game changers for the brand. It’s safe to say that the addition of alloy wheels will not only be appreciated in India but in other markets as well, while also improving the touring ability to a certain extent. The fact that you can deal with punctures easily on tubeless tyres makes the whole riding experience far better.

The updates on the Royal Enfield 650 Twins will also include OBD2 compliance on the motorcycles, in keeping with the April 1 deadline for the same. Not just the Interceptor and Continental GT 650, expect other offerings in RE’s stable to meet the new norms. With all the changes, prices will also see a marginal hike across the range. The RE Interceptor 650 is currently priced from ₹2.89 lakh, while the RE Continental GT 650 is priced from ₹3.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

