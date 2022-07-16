Royal Enfield Hunter 350 official specifications leaked

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is headed for launch in India in August. And now the bike's official technical specifications have been leaked online through the homologation documents. The latest leak reveals that the motorcycle will come out powering from the same J-platform's 349cc motor as found on the Meteor 350 and the new Classic 350. This engine will be responsible for delivering 14.87kW or 20.2hp of maximum power, which, for the record is the same output found on the Meteor and the Classic. While the torque output still remains hidden, expect it to remain close to the 27Nm mark.

The leaked document also reveals that the motorcycle will be slightly shorter in height as well as length than both the Meteor as well as the Classic. Moreover, the wheelbase will also be shorter at 1,370mm. For the record, the Meteor's wheelbase stands at 1,400mm, while the Classic's at 1,390mm. The Hunter will not just be shorter, but also lighter in weight at 180kg, which will be good 10kg to 15kg lighter than its siblings.

Needless to say, smaller dimensions, and lighter weight will make the Hunter more manageable to ride and will contribute to its zippier performance. Especially against Royal Enfield's existing lineup.

The Hunter 350 is indicated for an official launch in the second week of August. It will be placed as one of the most affordable bikes on the lineup, and will see competition from the bikes such as the newly launched TVS Ronin and Jawa bikes.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to introduce the new-gen Bullet 350 which was recently spotted during road testing.

