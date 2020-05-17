Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Royal Enfield Himalayan BS 6 now costlier, new prices inside

The BS 6 complaint Royal Enfield Himalayan is now dearer by 2,754. While the adventure motorcycle originally retailed at 1.87 lakh*, now the bike costs 1.89 lakh*.

The motorcycle is available in a total of six colour options including - Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, Rock Red, Granite Black, Snow White, and Sleet Grey.

The Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey colour options have been priced at 1.89 lakh*, while the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey cost 1.92 lakh*. The remaining two Rock Red and Lake Blue colours demand the highest premium at 1.94 lakh*. Apart from the hiked prices, there is no change in the adventure touring motorcycle.

At the heart of the new Himalayan BS 6 sits a 411 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine which is responsible for churning out 24.3 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm. The engine comes kitted to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Himalayan BS 6 comes with 41 mm telescopic front forks at the front with 200 mm travel, while the rear suspension duty is carried over by a monoshock suspension setup with 180 mm travel. The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels.

Royal Enfield has recently announced customer benefits up to 10,000 on the purchase of new motorcycles. The amount includes an extended warranty which amounts to 5,000, while the rest of the amount is reserved for the complementary purchase of RE's apparels and accessories. This offer is valid only till May 31st.

The company has also hiked prices of the Classic 350 motorcycle which now retails at a price tag of 1.59 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

