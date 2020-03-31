Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched, price details inside

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.21 lakh*. The motorcycle has already been listed online at the company's official web portal.

With the new update, the biggest revision the motorcycle has received is in terms of its mechanicals. It now runs on a BS 6 compliant 346 cc single-cylinder engine which features a fuel-injection system.

With this update, the engine now delivers 19.2 PS of power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. It comes mated to the same 5-speed transmission.

In order to achieve the stricter BS 6 emission levels, Royal Enfield has added a bigger cat-con to its exhaust header pipe. It is perhaps the only visible differentiating element between the BS 4 and BS 6 Bullet 350.

Apart from the required BS 6 emission update, there is no other major change on the bike. In terms of its exterior appearance, it still gets the same round headlight which sits inside a chrome housing and is flanked by the tiny fog lamps resting on its either sides. Other cosmetic elements like the single-piece tubular handlebar, single-piece seat, chrome exhaust, classic rear view mirrors, remain the same.

In terms of cycleparts, the bike uses the same 35 mm telescopic front fork and a 5-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers. The braking duties are handled by the familiar 280 mm front disc with a 2-piston brake calliper at the front and a 153 mm rear drum brake. This setup works in conjunction with a single-channel ABS.

The bike is available in two variants - Standard and ES (Electric Start). While the entry-level 'Standard' gets four paint options - Black, Forest Green, Bullet Silver and Onyx Black, the ES (Electric Start) is available in three choices - Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue.

The Bullet 350 ES (Electric Start) BS 6 has been priced at ₹1,37,194*.

*ex-showroom, Delhi



