Royal Enfield 650 Twins Thunder & Lightning special editions launched. Details

Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor 650 Lightning and Continental GT 650 Thunder special editions in the UK and across Europe. The 2023 Royal Enfield 650 Twins special editions bring a host of genuine accessories for each of the 650 cc motorcycles. The accessories aim to add both style and functionality to the motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 16:47 PM
The Thunder & Lightning special editions add new accessories to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 respectively
What’s even more interesting is that the special edition accessories packs can be added to any of the colour options available on the 650 Twins. Here’s what you get RE Interceptor 650 Lightning edition and the Continental GT 650 Thunder edition individually.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental GT 650 to get alloy wheels soon: Dealers

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning gets accessories like soft panniers, CNC machined parts, a sump guard, touring seat and more
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition

The RE Interceptor 650 Lightning edition brings features like compact engine guards, a touring seat, an aluminium sump guard, a tall flyscreen, touring mirrors, a set of removable soft panniers, and a CNC-machined oil fuel cap. Prices for the single-tone colours of the Interceptor start at 6,659 Pounds in the UK (approx. 6.47 lakh).

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Thunder edition brings bar-end mirrors, a small tinted flyscreen, soft panniers, compact engine guard and more
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition

Similarly, the RE Continental GT 650 Thunder edition brings a dual touring seat, compact engine guard, a sump guard, a short, tinted flyscreen, removable soft panniers, CNC machined bar-end mirrors and an oil filler cap. Prices in the UK for the single-tone Continental GT 650 start at 6,659 Pounds in the UK (approx. 6.67 lakh).

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

There are no mechanical changes to either motorcycle. The Royal Enfield 650 Twins draw power from the 649 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that develops 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The 650 Twins are produced in India and exported globally.

Compared to the UK, prices for the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are more competitive in India. The RE Interceptor 650 starts from 2.89 lakh, while the Continental GT 650 starts from 3.06 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The manufacturer offers a host of accessories in India out of its catalogue for either motorcycle.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 16:47 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Royal Enfield Europe
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Latest News

