Ola Electric scooter sale today: Full guide on how to buy one online

But how does one complete the payment processes or even make use of the numerous financial and EMI-related schemes on offer?

Here's your guide to buying an Ola Electric scooter:

Step 1 - Anyone who has made a reservation for either of the two variants can log back onto the Ola Electric website to complete the payment process. Purchasing a unit early may also help in getting priority delivery but the company notes that the purchase process will remain open only till the time stocks last.

Step 2 - Select between either the Ola Electric S1 or Ola Electric S1 Pro variants. Next, choose from the 10 available colour options and the two finishes - matte or gloss. It is possible to change choices from ones that may have been selected at the time of reservations.

Step 3 - Ola is assuring of absolutely safe payment channels online. The company has also tied up with numerous financial institutions for loans and EMI options. Financing is also available with EMIs starting at ₹2,999- for Ola S1, and ₹3,199 - for Ola S1 Pro, courtesy Ola Financial Services.

Just in case you do not require financing, an advance payment of ₹20,000 or ₹25,000 - depending on variant selected, can be made. The remaining amount can be paid once the invoice is received.

Down-payment and advance are entirely refundable but only till before the unit is from the company's factory. A delivery date will be provided once the purchasing formalities are complete.

It is important to note that you can even opt to insure the Ola Electric scooters using the Ola and Ola Electric apps. “A base policy of ‘1-year Own Damage and 5 years Third Party’ is mandatory for registration," the company notes.

Deliveries of Ola Electric scooters will start from October. And if you want to first experience the products in the flesh, test rides too are slated to start from the next month.