Ola Electric S1 scooter launch today, live updates: Price, range, specs and more

* Ola Electric is expected to deliver the scooter right to the customers' doorstep. It is expected to take the online sales route, just like Tesla. (Ola electric scooter online sales)

* Ola electric scooter will compete with rivals like Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, TVS iQube etc.

* Ola electric scooter will likely be launched in two different variants - S1 and S1 Pro.

*Ola Electric's S1 electric scooter is claimed to get some best-in-class features such as 50-litres under-seat storage, reverse function and LED lighting.

* Ola electric scooter will be offered in ten colour options.

* The Ola S1 is likely to be capable of running 150 km on a single charge and have a top speed in excess of 100 kmph. This electric scooter will be capable of charging from 0 to 50% in just 18 minutes, delivering 75 km of half-cycle charge.

* Ola Electric claims its mega factory will be capable to roll out up to 20 lakh electric scooters in the initial phase. The production capacity will also be hiked in the future. The target is to ramp up annual production capacity to 10 million per annum by end of 2022.

* Ola Electric claims that it will be the largest scooter manufacturing plant in the world.