Ola Electric postpones S1 e-scooter sale to September 15 due to website glitch

Ola Chairman and group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced the decision in a late-night statement on Twitter. “We had committed to start purchases today for our Ola S1 scooter. But unfortunately, we have had many technical difficulties in making our website for purchases live today," he wrote on Twitter, further adding “I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not up to our expectations on quality. I know we have disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience."

However, Bhavish Aggarwal also said that despite the delay in the sales process, Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters' delivery dates will remain unchanged. The company introduced a completely paperless digital purchase experience for the consumers. The loan process too is completely digital.

It started receiving bookings for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters a few weeks back at ₹499, after the introduction on August 15. The S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters come priced at ₹99,999 and ₹129,999, respectively excluding the FAME-II and state government benefits for EVs.

Both the scooters come loaded with a host of class-leading features. The scooters also come with a fresh design. Available in 10 different colour options, the Ola S1 draws power from an 8.5 kW electric motor clubbed with a 3.97 kWh battery pack.