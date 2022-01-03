Ola Electric sells only 111 S1, S1 Pro scooters in December, says FADA

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 09:25 AM IST

On Friday last week, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola Electric, had said that the company had dispatched all units of the first batch of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. He said, "Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all." Aggarwal had also assured that ‘Will be faster with registration in future’.

Ola Electric had launched its e-scooters S1 and S1 Pro on August 15 last year. While the S1 electric scooter is priced at ₹1 lakh, the S1 Pro variant comes for ₹1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before state subsidies). The S1 e-scooter claims to cover 121 kms on a single charge. The more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge.

Ola Electric had to wait nearly four months before they could start deliveries of the electric scooters. The delay of almost four months after the much-anticipated models were launched, was attributed to supply issues which have put every auto manufacturer falling short of demands in recent times.