Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Ola Electric sells only 111 S1, S1 Pro scooters in December, says FADA
Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter variants are priced upwards of ₹1 lakh (ex showroom and ex incentives)
Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter variants are priced upwards of 1 lakh (ex showroom and ex incentives)

Ola Electric sells only 111 S1, S1 Pro scooters in December, says FADA

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 09:25 AM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • Ola Electric had claimed it had received around 90,000 bookings for its e-scooters. The EV maker, which launched the e-scooters in August last year, started delivery on December 15.

Ola Electric has delivered only 111 S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters till December 30. According to the Centre's vahaan portal, Ola Electric delivered its electric scooters in only four states. Ola Electric has not come out with a data on its deliveries yet.

Similar Bikes

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron


₹ 29,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross


₹ 35,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge


₹ 38,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra


₹ 40,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev


₹ 59,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie


₹ 64,990* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter


₹ 65,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)

Hero Passion Pro

113 cc
₹ 65,740* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk


₹ 73,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One


₹ 74,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Nyx


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Flash


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima La


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Li (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Li


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8) (HT Auto photo)

Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8)


₹ 42,850* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The data shows that Ola Electric mostly delivered its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Karnataka and its home-base Tamil Nadu. Out of the 111 electric scooters delivered, 60 of them were in Karnataka and 25 in Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra and Rajasthan are the only two other states to register Ola Electric scooters last month with 15 and 11 units respectively.

Ola Electric had claimed it had received around 90,000 bookings for its e-scooters. The EV maker, which launched the e-scooters in August last year, started delivery on December 15.

(Also read - Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Which electric scooter suits you)

On Friday last week, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola Electric, had said that the company had dispatched all units of the first batch of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. He said, "Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all." Aggarwal had also assured that ‘Will be faster with registration in future’.

(Also read: Ola Electric’s dream of world’s largest EV factory may hit chip crisis bump)

Ola Electric had launched its e-scooters S1 and S1 Pro on August 15 last year. While the S1 electric scooter is priced at 1 lakh, the S1 Pro variant comes for 1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before state subsidies). The S1 e-scooter claims to cover 121 kms on a single charge. The more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge.

Ola Electric had to wait nearly four months before they could start deliveries of the electric scooters. The delay of almost four months after the much-anticipated models were launched, was attributed to supply issues which have put every auto manufacturer falling short of demands in recent times.

  • First Published Date : 03 Jan 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue