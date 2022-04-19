Ola Electric's first major OTA update to roll out soon. Check new features

This will be Ola Electric's first major software update to be rolled since the launch of its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro in 2021.

Ola Electric is almost ready to roll out first of its major MoveOS 2 OTA software updates to add some of the previously highlighted features missing so far in its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro. This will be the first major over-the-air (OTA) update for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters after they were launched in August last year. Some of the features that will be added are bluetooth connectivity and navigation among others.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, shared a video of the updated software on one of the electric scooters on Monday. It shows the updated software offering navigation, bluetooth connectivity on the screen. The MoveOS 2 software showcased by Aggarwal is probably still in its beta format, but is in its final stage as the CEO pointed out. The updated software is also likely to include features like cruise control in the electric scooters.

Aggarwal had earlier said, “MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more."

Ola Electric had rolled out the first batches of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters without some of the highlighted features. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer had said the features will be added on in OTA updates later. Several Ola Electric customers had complained about the software in some of the scooters already delivered. Some of the features that customers felt was sorely missed was the cruise control and bluetooth functionalities.

When launched, Ola had also promised some other key features like hill hold control and Hyper Mode in S1 Pro electric scooters. Varun Dubey, chief marketing officer at Ola Electric had assured recently that most of these updates will be available before June this year.

Ola Electric has emerged as one of the top electric two-wheeler manufacturers in March, and is currently placed as the second largest after Hero MotoCorp with 9,123 units delivered last month.

Ola Electric's S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions). The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds.

