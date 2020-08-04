New variant level price list of BS 6-compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty Two out

Classic Legends on Tuesday announced that it has begun the delivery of BS 6-complaint models of Jawa and Jawa Forty Two through its dealerships across the country. Both the bikes are now available for display, test rides and bookings at its authorised dealerships.

Updated price list of Jawa models:

Jawa Jawa Colour Price of Single ABS BS 6 Price of Dual ABS BS 6 Black 1,73,164 1,82,106 Grey 1,73,164 1,82,106 Maroon 1,74,228 1,83,170 Jawa Forty Two Jawa Forty Two Colour Price of Single ABS BS 6 Price of Dual ABS BS 6 Haley’s Teal 1,60,300 1,69,242 Comet Red 1,65,228 1,74,170 Galactic Green 1,65,228 1,74,170 Nebula Blue 1,65,228 1,74,170 Lumos Lime 1,64,164 1,73,106 Starlight Blue 1,60,300 1,69,242

Both the bikes continue to employ the same 293 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine. In the latest BS 6 form, the engine has been given fuel-injection tech. The company claims that these are India's first bikes to feature cross port technology. As per the company, 'This tech also helps the motorcycles retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet the stricter BS-6 emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers,'

The power output of the engine has been measured at 27 PS and 28 Nm. Also, the 6-speed transmission has been retained. It is said that the new bike have a crispier throttle response.

In terms of equipment list, the bikes come with the same telescopic front forks and dual shocks at the rear. The braking duties are taken cared by disc brakes setup at the either end. Both the bikes can be purchased in single-channel ABS and dual channel ABS configurations. The ABS kit comes from Continental.

As against the previous models, the latest BS 6 bikes have received some minor cosmetic changes such as re-engineered seating for a greater comfort and revised chrome plating.

Here are finance options for the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two models:

Scheme 1 – 50% off on first 3 EMIs

Scheme 2 – Special EMI plan @ Rs. 5,555/month

Scheme 3 – EMI plans as low as Rs. 8,000 @ 2years and Rs. 6,000 @ 3 years

100% funding | Zero down payment | No income proof required.

*ex-showroom, Delhi