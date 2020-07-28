Jawa launches Roadside Assistance service. Here's how much it costs

Jawa Motorcycles has recently announced a Roadside Assistance (RSA) programme at an annual membership premium of ₹1,050.

The RSA facility will be available for company's entire range of motorcycles which includes the Jawa, the Forty Two and the Perak. Apart from the new Jawa customers, even the previous owners with bikes up to three years old will be able to benefit from the new facility.

The company says that the RSA service will be made available 24x7 through out 950 Indian cities. As a part of the new service, customers will be able to avail free towing facility up to 100 km from the breakdown location. Apart from towing, customers will also benefit from services such as roadside repair, puncture, fuel assistance and lost key retrieval.

Moreover, customers will also be able to available services like medical help and crane assistance in case the bike falls into a ditch, but these facilities will be given at an additional cost.

The company has recently started deliveries of its new Perak motorcycle. The very first unit of the Perak bobber styled motorcycle has been delivered to a buyer in Hyderabad.

It was also revealed recently that the Jawa Perak has turned slightly more powerful in its latest BS 6 avatar. It is capable of delivering 32.74 Nm of peak torque as against 31 Nm output which was found in its previous BS 4 model. It employs a 334 cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, engine which has been crafted to breathe out through the signature twin Jawa exhausts made to complement its authentic bobber styling. The company is accepting bookings on the Perak for a token amount of ₹10,000.