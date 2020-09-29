BMW Motorrad India has announced the launch details of the upcoming G 310 R and G 310 GS. The updated bikes are set to be launched in India on October 8. The bookings for the 310 Twins have already commenced in India since early September.

The company has also introduced new alluring finance schemes for its upcoming G 310 R, and G 310 GS bikes which involve EMIs starting at just ₹4,500*. The automaker has also announced in the past that the customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.

The bikes have also been spotted getting tested on the roads a few days back, hinting all the new changes the pair is going to carry over the previous year's models. The BMW's 310 Twins will feature a number of significant changes including slightly updated looks, tweaked features and a new BS 6-compliant engine.

For the record, both the bikes share an updated 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. In the latest avatar, the overall output from this unit is expected to be around 33 PS/28 Nm as found previously. The transmission unit will remain the same 6-speed unit.

The BMW G 310 Twins have been driving force behind the BMW Motorrad India's sales with over 85% shares in terms of yearly sales. "These bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

* Note: Please check with BMW for details on all terms and conditions.