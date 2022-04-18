LML Electric ties up with Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT

HT Auto
LML has recently announced that it will unveil three new products in the Indian market in September. Its initial product lineup will include electric hyperbike, electric bike and an electric scooter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 02:38 PM
LML Electric has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to form a joint venture with Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT AG. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer made the announcement today, which comes days after the brand revealed its plans for India in coming days. The joint venture between LML Electric and eROCKIT AG is aimed for mass production of electric hyperbikes for the Indian market.

LML has recently announced that it will unveil three new products in the Indian market in September. Its initial product lineup will include electric hyperbike, electric bike and an electric scooter. The electric hyperbike, which LML Electric will develop jointly with eROCKIT, will be manufactured at the former's facilities in India if both sides agree.

Yogesh Bhatia, CEO at LML Electric, issued a statement on Monday saying, "With this new jewel in LML's crown, the technology strength, manufacturing prowess, and disruptive consumer experience that we stand committed to offering, will get a new dimension altogether, besides meeting the high level of expectations of our primary as well as secondary target audience."

The Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT AG produces a unique pedal-powered electric motorcycle. It is a hyperbike that runs with pedalling and has a top speed of over 90 kmph, supported by an advanced battery and electric direct drive motor. The innovative, clutch-free direct drive of the eROCKIT adapts to the intuitive pedal control.

LML Electric has earlier announced that the manufacturing and deliveries of the E-Bike and E-Hyperbike will start from February or March next year. The electric scooter will start rolling out from around August or September in 2023. LML Electric has also promised that the new LML models will come with some features which are yet to be added to any of the EVs around the world yet. In India, LML Electric will face rivalry from electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero Electric, Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ather Energy among others.

 

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 02:38 PM IST
TAGS: LML LML Electric Electric vehicle EVs
