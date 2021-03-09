KTM has announced a recall for its flagship 2020 1290 Super Duke R motorcycle. The recall has been issued due to a potentially faulty wiring harness issue and has been announced only for the North American market.

As per the recall notice, about 521 units of the KTM's flagship bike have been affected due to an incorrectly routed wiring harness. This could result in wiring damage or an electrical short-circuit. The issue could further escalate and cause the engine to stall, this may lead to a greater risk of a crash or injury.

(Also Read: KTM RC 890 in the making. Prototype spotted)

As per the notice, the recall affects just one percent of the total units of KTM 1290 Super Duke R bikes. The company said that the affected motorcycle owners will be notified via the authorised KTM dealers. The owners will then have to bring the bike to the dealerships to get the issue rectified. It will be free of charge service and customers will not have to pay for getting the issue rectified.

The KTM North America dealers will arrange a check on the main wiring harness in three places for the damages. The “tail end lower part" will be completely removed and replaced. This would be modified by cutting out a section to improve the wiring routing.

(Also Read: Next-generation KTM RC 125 spied: Key changes explained)

KTM has recently also joined hands with other bike makers such as Honda, Yamaha and Piaggio in order to set up a 'Swappable Batteries Consortium' for motorcycles and light electric vehicles. It will define standardised technical specifications of swappable batteries for vehicles in the L-category -- mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles. (Full details here)







