Komaki brings its new high-speed scooter SE, which is claimed to be suitable for all age groups. The Komaki SE scooter is available in colour options like Garnet Red, Deep Blue, Metallic Gold, and Jet Black. The scooter is priced at ₹96,000 (ex-showroom).

The bearings and driveshaft manufacturer, turned electric vehicle manufacturer claimed that the new scooter will deliver high performance without being a burden on consumers’ pocket. Also, this smart electric scooter is claimed to have best-in-class safety measures.

The Komaki SE can run up to 125 km on a single charge. It gets onboard multimedia control with an inbuilt Bluetooth speaker. The scooter also gets LED daytime running lights, aerodynamic design, front-mounted USB charging port, cruise control, three different riding modes, remote locking with added anti-theft features, front and rear telescopic suspension with dual disk brakes. The power source for the scooter is a 3,000-watt motor that offers the feel of a 125cc ICE powered two-wheeler.

As the company claims, the lithium-ion electric battery onboard the scooter ensures 1.5 units of consumption per full charge.

What’s more interesting about this scooter is the self-diagnosis system. The technology is capable of diagnosing electrical issues and troubleshoots them all by itself. This smart scooter’s LED display shows the alert whenever a servicing is due.