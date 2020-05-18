The Kawasaki W800 motorcycle has received a price cut of ₹1 lakh on its ex-showroom pricing. While the retro-styled bike previously retailed at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the updated pricing has been kept at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The W800 is the only retro-classic offering (apart from Z900 RS) in the Kawasaki's line-up which, on the other hand, is majorly occupied by sports bikes. The W800 is a modern version of the Kawasaki's W series of motorcycles. It can be said to have an influence of the British vertical-twin-cylinder models.

The W800 comes with a very clean and minimalist appearance. Styling features such as full LED circular headlamp, teardrop fuel tank, single-piece seat, spoke wheels, chrome exhaust and blacked out engine gives it an authentic retro look. The tail light assembly protrudes out from the body contributing to its charming old-school appearance.

It features a twin-pod instrument cluster which has a rev counter, a speedometer as well as a small LCD display. Apart from that, the bike also receives features like slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. Unlike most of its main rivals, it misses out on traction control system.

The Triumph Bonneville T100 rival hasn't changed much since its India launch in July 2019. It employs a 773 cc, fuel-injected, SOHC, air-cooled engine which is responsible for churning out 52 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 62.9 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm.

In terms of cycle parts, the bike comes kitted with a 41 mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers which does duty at the rear section. The bike rolls on 18-inch wheels on either ends, and the wheels come shod-on to MRF tyres.

Kawasaki's rival, Triumph Motorcycles is also gearing up for the launch of Bonneville T100 and T 120 Black Editions, both of which are said to arrive in June this year.