Kawasaki Versys 650 available on a limited time 30,000 discount

Kawasaki is offering a limited time ₹30,000 discount on its popular Versys 650 motorcycle. The Versys 650 BS 6 was launched in India earlier this year at ₹6.79 lakh which is just ₹10,000 over the previously sold BS 4 model. With the latest discount, the price for the Versys 650 BS 6 has come down to ₹6.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The latest discount is being offered in the form of a voucher which can be used to either get free accessories or a direct cash discount of ₹30,000. Also, what's to be noted is that the discount voucher is available only till November 30, or till the existing stock lasts. With the new offer, the company hopes to boost sales of its mid-capacity ADV. Moreover, the iconic Japanese motorcycle maker is also offering discount of up to ₹50,000 on its off-road bikes. Kawasaki India sells a host of dirt bikes such as KLX 110, KLX 140 and KX 100. For the record, these are 'dirt only' bikes and are not road-legal.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 sits in the middle of the Versys range which also has other bikes such as Versys X-300 and Versys 1000. The mid-capacity model sources power from a 649 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which is known to deliver 65.7 PS of power and 61 Nm of peak torque.

The bike rolls on 17-inch wheels and features an upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For the braking duties, the bike uses disc brakes at both the ends. Some of the key features on the bike includes a dual-pod headlamp setup, semi-digital instrument cluster, 21-litre fuel tank and an adjustable windscreen.