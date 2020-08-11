2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 BS 6 launched in India. Here's how much it costs

Kawasaki on Tuesday launched the 2021 Versys 650 BS 6 in India at a price tag of ₹6,79,000. In comparison to the previous BS 4-compliant model, the latest model costs just ₹10,000 more. The company has also initiated bookings on the latest Versys 650 across its authorised dealerships in India.

With the latest update, the bike has received a new colour option (Candy Lime Green) along with sportier graphics, and a BS 6-compliant powertrain.

The updated model gets a 649 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine which delivers 49 kW (66 PS) / 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm / 7,000 rpm. The transmission option remains the same 6-speed unit. This is the same engine that's also shared with the Ninja 650 and the Z650, albeit in a different tuning state.

Sadly the bike misses out on the updated fully-digital Bluetooth compatible instrument panel seen on Z650 and the Ninja 650. It carries over the same semi-digital panel. It is understood that this has been done to keep its overall costs low.

At the front, the Versys 650 comes loaded with 41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping (right-side) and adjustable preload (left-side). The rear gets an offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability.

The Versys 650 sits in the adventure touring family of bikes from Kawasaki. The series also includes bikes such as Versys-X 300 and the top-of-the-line Versys 1000. The litre-class Versys 1000 BS 6 was launched in India in May. It costs ₹10.99 lakh.

The Versys 650 competes against the likes of Suzuki V-Strom 650 and the Benelli TRK 502, what's interesting to note is that none of these bikes are available in BS 6 yet.

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi)