Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > India-bound Husqvarna electric bike, scooter make first public debut
Vektorr scooter concept by Husqvarna comes based on Bajaj's Chetak Electric platform thus is expected to feature similar specifications and performance figures. (electrek.co)
Vektorr scooter concept by Husqvarna comes based on Bajaj's Chetak Electric platform thus is expected to feature similar specifications and performance figures. (electrek.co)

India-bound Husqvarna electric bike, scooter make first public debut

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2021, 12:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Vektorr scooter concept by Husqvarna comes based on Bajaj's Chetak Electric platform.

  • Apart from the scooter, Husqvarna has also revealed its E-Pilen motorcycle concept to the public for the very first time.

Husqvarna has officially displayed its new battery-powered bike and scooter for the very first time. The public debut of Husqvarna's electric range took place at the recently held IAA International Motor Show 2021 in Munich Germany. 

The electric scooter by Husqvarna has been christened ‘Vektorr’ scooter concept and features a very different approach to its design.

Similar Bikes

Battre Electric Mobility Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Electric Scooter

NA
Add to compare
Cfmoto Electricbike (HT Auto photo)

Cfmoto Electricbike

NA
Add to compare
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Ntorq 125

NA
Add to compare
Tvs Creon (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Creon

NA
Add to compare

While the traditional scooters feature quite a curvaceous body design, the Vektorr scooter concept gets a visibly sharper-looking design with razor-sharp body panels. It has been designed by ‘Kiska’ design studio owned by KTM. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto witnesses 5% sales increment at 3,73,270 units in August)

It comes based on Bajaj's Chetak Electric platform and is thus expected to feature similar specifications and performance figures. For the record, the Chetak comes with a 3.8kW motor with a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. It has a top speed of 70kmph and a full-charge range (in Eco) of 95km. It can be charged at home using a conventional 5A power socket. Expect the Husqvarna Vektorr to get similar performance figures. 

(Also read: Bajaj Auto & KTM complete 10 years of partnership in India)

The motorcycle appears to be an electric version of the existing Vitpilen/Svartpilen motorcycle which is gasoline-powered. It features a familiar exposed trellis frame on the outside along with sharp and aggressive-looking body panels. It comes with three removable battery packs that reside below the tank. These batteries can be easily charged at home. 

It comes with an 8 kW (10.7 hp) chain-drive motor. The bike has been claimed to attain a full-charge range of about 100 km, while top-speed has been rated at 100 kmph-120 kmph. 

  • First Published Date : 11 Sep 2021, 11:52 AM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue