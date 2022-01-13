In pics: Yezdi Adventure launched, to rival Royal Enfield Himalayan
8 Photos
. Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 12:07 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
1/8The third in Yezdi's lineup is one that will attract adventurists. Yezdi Adventure offers more features and customisation options than the other two. The bike comes with saddle stay system and bungee cord mounting points on three sides as standard.
2/8Yezdi Adventure features a LED headlight unit which comes wrapped in protective casing. The Yezdi Adventure, which comes with dual cradle chassis, also features single side exhaust.
3/8The bike weighs 188 kgs, the most among the three motorcycles. It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and stands on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The ground clearance of the Yezdi Adventure is the highest among the three bikes at 220 mm.
4/8The 334cc single cylinder 4 stroke liquid cooled DOHC engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox, can produce maximum power of 30.2 PS and 29.9 Nm of peak torque.
5/8The suspension job is handled by telescopic fork and coil spring at the front and mono shock absorbers with coil spring and linkage mechanism at the rear.
6/8LCD digital display for riders which can also adjusted by tilting for seated as well as ‘standing on the pegs’ riding postures. Yezdi says this feature is the first of its kind and will be offered as standard. The bike also gets turn-by-turn navigation as standard features.
7/8Yezdi Adventure can also be paired with the brand's app through bluetooth. The app offers an array of features like search and locate destinations, relay turn-by-turn navigation on the display or relay navigation commentary on the intercom, records vehicle speed and engine RPM while on ride and averages of last trip when ride ends.
8/8Yezdi offers Adventure in three colour options. These include Slick Silver, Mambo Black and Ranger Camo. The price of the Yezdi Adventure bikes starts at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yezdi Adventure will go up against Royal Enfield Himalayan bikes.