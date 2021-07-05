In pics: New-gen 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa superbike 7 Photos . Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 12:58 PM IST HT Auto Desk 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa weighs 264 kg kerb, a marginal 2 kg drop over the predecessor.The new-gen superbike gets sharper looks, reworked powertrain and class-defining set of electronics. 1/7Suzuki Hayabusa entered its third generation when it was launched in India in late April at a price tag of ₹16.40 lakh. It builds on the signature, big and bulky body lines of the previous model. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/7The 2022 Hayabusa comes with distinct lines and shapes incorporated on the body to give it a fresh flavor. There is a sharper front façade with razor-cut air scoops that are also highlighted by the bright orange or red detailing. All the lighting around the updated Busa is now LE. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 3/7The Japanese symbol for Hayabusa remains proudly presented over the sides in large font, and then there is some more chrome and orange detailing on the side fairing cuts. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 4/7The rear has also been reworked completely, and the new taillights along with the rear seat cowl give it a very extraterrestrial look. The new bike comes with a modern TFT dash that sits between familiar-looking analog gauges. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 5/7The 2022 Hayabusa gets new Brembo Stylema front calipers and 10mm-larger 320mm rotors. The Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres provide exceptional grip and cornering abilities to the Busa. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/7The 2022 Hayabusa comes powered by a 1,340cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is now compliant with the Euro 5 emission norms, equivalent of BS 6 in India. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 7/7The bike can churn out maximum power of 190 HP and 150 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed transmission unit. It has a claimed mileage of 18.5 kmpl while the top speed of the superbike is 290 kmph. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)