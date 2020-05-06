Hyosung GV 300 S Bobber confirmed for Europe launch

Hyosung's new GV 300 S Bobber has been announced for the European market. It's been given a price tag of 4,990 Euros in France (around ₹4 lakh). This new typical American looking cruiser motorcycle is a brand new product by Hyosung, but sadly it's Indian arrival still has a question mark.

(Also Read: TVS Motor resumes manufacturing operations in India post lockdown relaxation)

The bike has been designed for A2 licence holders in Europe. Internationally, it will slot between the entry-level 250s (GT and GV) and the GV 650. It is a welcoming move since the company can surely use some newer bikes in the line-up.

The GV 300 S Bobber sources power from a 296 cc, liquid-cooled v-twin, four-valve, SOHC unit, which is known to churn out 30 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine has been coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike weighs around 172 kg and has a fairly accessible seat-height of just 710 mm which has been designed to accommodate riders of all heights.

The motorcycle has been given a typical American cruiser bike styling. It features a completely blacked-out paint scheme with black exhaust, wheels, body panels etc. Its cruiser look is further complemented by circular headlight upfront, fat tyres, shorter tail-end, front forks with gaiters and alloys. Its radiator unit has been given a sophisticated design and extends vertically, just behind the front fender.

(Also Read: Vespa Elegante 149 BS 6 engine and specifications revealed ahead of launch)

The instrument panel comes as a semi-digital unit with an analogue rev counter along with a small digital screen displaying the fuel gauge, speedometer and odometer readings. It has been given a fuel-tank capacity of 12.5 litres.