HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers Sales Of 361,027 Units In April’22

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22

HMSI April'22 sales grew by 33% in domestic sales over last year when the company sold just 240,101 units.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 04:19 PM
HMSI logo on a two-wheeler. 
HMSI logo on a two-wheeler. 
HMSI logo on a two-wheeler. 
HMSI logo on a two-wheeler. 

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it has managed to sell a total of 361,027 units in the month of April 2022. This is 33% YOY growth in domestic sales over last year when the company sold just 240,101 units. 

Out of 361,027 units sold last month, 318,732 two-wheeler sales were registered in domestic market while 42,295 units were exported overseas. The company said that the recovery for the last month leveraged support from market relaxations, favourable harvesting period and gradual opening of schools, colleges among other factors.

(Also Read: 2022 Honda Hawk 11 launched in Japan)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹ 56,940 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹ 60,539 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹ 62,200 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Speaking on the performance for April’22, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “April marks the beginning of a positive period pillared by surge in market operations and the onset of marriage season. As per initial estimate, we anticipate a double-digit growth in Q1. However, moving forward, supply side issues and global economic scenario may continue to pose a challenge."

(Also Read: All-new 2022 Honda RS-X underbone-style scooter launched: Key highlights)

Last month Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced its business transformation plan. The company said that it aims to accelerate its export business, alternative mobility and create a bigger commuter motorcycle portfolio. 

The company has also informed previously that it will introduce flex-fuel based commuter bikes in the country in the next few months. The Activa-maker has also showcased several new internationally sold models in the country. 

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 04:19 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda India Honda Motorcycle Honda sales
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April
Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22
Mercedes-Benz E-Class now available in exclusive Night Edition version
Mercedes-Benz E-Class now available in exclusive Night Edition version
New alloys to SmartXonnect display: Five unique features of TVS NTorq 125 Xtech
New alloys to SmartXonnect display: Five unique features of TVS NTorq 125 Xtech
How to prevent your car from overheating in summer
How to prevent your car from overheating in summer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city