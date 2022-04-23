2022 Honda Hawk 11 launched in Japan

The new Honda Hawk 11 sports a neo-retro cafe racer design language. It has gone on sale in the Japanese bike market.

Introduced at the Osaka Motor Show earlier this year, the 2022 Honda Hawk 11 has now officially gone on sale in the market of Japan. The neo-retro racer motorcycle has been priced at 1.397 million Yen which translates to ₹8.30 lakh, as per current exchange rates. There is no official indication that the motorcycle may arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.

At the heart of the new neo-retro cafe racer sits the same powertrain that's also found on the CRF1100L adventure tourer and Rebel 1100 cruiser. This is a 1,082 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that's rated to deliver 102 PS at 7,500 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission.

Some of the key features on the motorcycle include its riding modes - Sport, Standard, Rain and User – affecting power delivery, power limit and engine braking via Honda Selectable Torque Control (HTSC). In addition to this, the bike also comes with ride-by-wire throttle control system, and a LCD screen inside the cockpit. This screen sits guarded inside the the old school cafe racer fairing. The bike weighs 214 kg and has a seat height of 820 mm, and features 14-litres of fuel tank.

The suspension duties on the model are being taken cared by non-adjustable telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. For braking, it uses twin hydraulic discs on the front wheel and a single disc at the rear. It rolls on 17-inch wheels on both the sides.

Currently, the bike has been introduced only for the Japanese market, its India launch is highly unlikely at the moment.

