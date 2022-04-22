HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Aims To Sell 10 Lakh Electric Two Wheelers Annually By 2030

Honda aims to sell 10 lakh electric two-wheelers annually by 2030

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) has also said that it is working on a flex-fuel commuter motorcycle that would be launched in the country soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 09:54 AM
Honda U-GO electric scooter. (Wuyang-Honda)
Honda U-GO electric scooter. (Wuyang-Honda)
Honda U-GO electric scooter. (Wuyang-Honda)
Honda U-GO electric scooter.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India plans to launch several electric vehicles in India in coming days. The two-wheeler manufacturer says it aims to sell around 10 lakh units every year by 2030. HMSI hopes that electric two-wheelers will contribute around 30 per cent of its total sales by the end of the decade. Honda's decision to enter the electric vehicle segment in India comes at a time when there is a definite boom in sales of electric two-wheelers. From established manufacturers like Hero Electric to new entrants like Ola Electric, EVs in the two-wheeler segment has seen a massive 370 percent rise in the last fiscal.

Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "We are thinking that in another ten years till 2030, maybe 30 per cent of the total two-wheeler sales will come through EVs. So our target should also be to have over 30 per cent market share in the segment. So by 2030, one million EV (sales) from HMSI. It is our estimation."

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Ogata added that currently Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is in the process of finalising its overall EV strategy for India. A concrete future roadmap for EVs is likely to be shared by the two-wheeler manufacturer by the end of the current financial year. The company said the introduction of its EVs will happen taking support from Honda's other subsidiaries in the country. "Bringing the synergies of Honda's global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India," Ogata said.

Besides EVs, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) has also said that it is working on a flex-fuel commuter motorcycle that would be launched in the country soon. A staggered implementation of flex fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in the future will lead to an exciting journey ahead, he added.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India currently sells ICE motorcycles and scooters in the country. The HMSI manufactures all its models from four facilities located at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan), Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India HMSI Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Honda aims to sell 10 lakh electric two-wheelers annually by 2030
Honda aims to sell 10 lakh electric two-wheelers annually by 2030
Faulty airbags should attract punitive damages from carmakers: Supreme Court
Faulty airbags should attract punitive damages from carmakers: Supreme Court
TVS Motor invests nearly ₹1,000 crore in Norton Motorcycles, aims EVs too
TVS Motor invests nearly 1,000 crore in Norton Motorcycles, aims EVs too
After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents
After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents
Switch Mobility to invest 300 million pounds in India, UK to make electric buses
Switch Mobility to invest 300 million pounds in India, UK to make electric buses

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city