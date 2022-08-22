HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Motorcycle Begins All India Dispatches Of Cb300f Motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle begins all-India dispatches of CB300F motorcycle

The Honda CB300F motorcycle is the fourth entry in the 300-500cc segment and it features a 293cc oil-cooled four-valve SOHC engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 15:18 PM
Honda CB300F will go against Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM Duke 250.
Honda CB300F will go against Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM Duke 250.
Honda CB300F will go against Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM Duke 250.
Honda CB300F will go against Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM Duke 250.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced on Monday that it has started its all-India dispatches of the all-new CB300F from the company factory located in Vithalapur, Gujarat. The recently launched motorcycle is offered in two variants, Deluxe and Deluxe Pro with the starting price of 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new motorcycle will come in three colour options namely Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red.

The Honda CB300F will compete with the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM Duke 250. It is the fourth entry in the 300-500cc segment and it features a 293cc oil-cooled four-valve SOHC engine. This powertrain produces a power output of 24.2 hp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. The bike also sports a six-speed gearbox that comes with a slip and assists clutch.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.09 kmpl
₹6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Honda CB300F vs BMW G310 R vs KTM Duke 390: Specs and price comparison )

The instrument console of the Honda CB300F is an LCD display that comes with five levels of brightness adjustment. It displays different information to the user such as battery voltage, average fuel economy, time, gear position indicator and many more. There are also hazard lights, a USB portal with C-type charging, a dual-channel anti-lock braking system along with Honda Selectable Torque Control which is essentially a traction control system which can also be turned off by the user.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | 2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at 2.26 lakh )

The Honda CB300F will be produced on a special line especially assigned for mid-size motorcycles. The motorcycle company said this will cater to both domestic and export demand while the main manufacturing lines will continue to take care of the demand for scooters.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 15:18 PM IST
TAGS: Honda CB300F Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India CB300F Honda
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Audi teases Activesphere concept EV; to make official debut next year
Audi teases Activesphere concept EV; to make official debut next year
Maserati MC20 Cielo makes official debut at the Quail motorsports gathering
Maserati MC20 Cielo makes official debut at the Quail motorsports gathering
Tesla Giga Texas achieves a new milestone, produces 1,000 Model Y in a week
Tesla Giga Texas achieves a new milestone, produces 1,000 Model Y in a week
Honda Motorcycle begins all-India dispatches of CB300F motorcycle
Honda Motorcycle begins all-India dispatches of CB300F motorcycle
McLaren confirms entry in Indian market; to open first retail outlet in Mumbai
McLaren confirms entry in Indian market; to open first retail outlet in Mumbai

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city