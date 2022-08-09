HT Auto
Honda CB300F vs BMW G310 R vs KTM Duke 390: Specs and price comparison

Honda CB300F also challenges its own sibling CB300R.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 10:09 AM
2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter gets power from a 293cc engine.
Honda has finally launched the CB300F in India at a starting price of 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda CB300F comes available in two different variants – Deluxe and Deluxe Pro, which come priced at 2.26 lakh and 2.29 lakh, respectively. The Honda CB300F comes as the Japanese two-wheeler giant's latest contender in the middleweight streetfighter segment, and it will be retailed through the automaker's Big Wing premium chain of dealerships.

(Also Read: 2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at 2.26 lakh)

The Honda CB300F comes competing with rivals such as BMW G310 R and KTM 390 Duke, which are positioned in the same category with their aggressive stance and promised high performance.

Here is a specification and price comparison between these three middleweight streetfighter motorcycles.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G310 R vs KTM 390 Duke: Price

Honda CB300F comes priced between 2.26 lakh and 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW G310 R and KTM 390 Duke are priced at 2.70 lakh and 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched motorcycle will also challenge its sibling CB300R, which comes priced at 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda CB300F vs BMW G310 R vs KTM 390 Duke: Specification

The Honda CB300F is powered by a 293cc, four-valve, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that's paired to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is good to churn out 24.1 hp of peak power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes with a slip-and-assist clutch.

BMW G310 R draws energy from a 313cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, four valves, and water-cooled engine, which is good to churn out 34 hp of power at 9,250 rpm and 28 Nm of maximum torque at 7,500 rpm.

KTM 390 Duke on the other hand comes equipped with a 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This engine pumps out 42.90 hp of power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2022, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda CB300F KTM KTM 390 Duke BMW BMW G310R
