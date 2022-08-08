HT Auto
2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at 2.26 lakh

The Honda CB300F Streetfighter will be sold through the brand's premium BigWing outlets.
By : Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 19:39 PM
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday launched an all-new mid-size motorcycle for fun motorcycling enthusiasts in the country - the 2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter at a starting price of 2,25,900 for the Deluxe variant. The price extends up to 2,28,900 (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Deluxe Pro variant. The latest from Honda shares its design DNA with the Honda CB500F and targets the growing fun-riding and adventure biking community in the country. The Honda CB300F Streetfighter will be sold through the brand's premium BigWing outlets.

The company has opened bookings for the motorcycle from today and customers can get their CB300F booked at their nearest Honda BigWing Showrooms or via the official website. The streetfighter has been made available in three color options - Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red.

(Also read | Honda India Foundation sets up its first driving training institute at Karnal)

The motorcycle sources power from 293cc, four-valve SOHC engine with advanced oil-cooling technology as well as10 new patent applications. Transmission duties are performed by a six-speed gearbox with optimum gear ratios for seamless rides. The bike also features dual channel ABS integrate safety, Assist & Slipper clutch, golden USD front forks as well as 276mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes.

The Honda CB300F comes equipped with a full digital meter for advanced image and precise information, gets full LED headlamp and winkers for enhanced visibility. In terms of design, it looks masculine with a forward leaning and attacking stance. The toned fuel tank further lends it a masculine appeal while the split seat, compact muffler and V-shaped alloy add to the sporty appeal.

It also gets 150mm wide rear tyre cushioned by a five-step adjustable Rear Mono shock suspension, helping it maintain superior road grip and enhanced stability. Further, the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) brings stability during slippery conditions by ensuring optimum traction.

 

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 19:08 PM IST
TAGS: Honda 2022 Honda CB300F Honda CB300F
