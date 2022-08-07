Honda India Foundation sets up its first driving training institute at Karnal

Honda India Foundation has set up a new training institute and a community park. The inauguration was done on 6th August.

Honda India Foundation has inaugurated the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in association with the government of Haryana. Along with the new training centre, Honda and the government also integrated a Community Park. Both are located in Karnal, Haryana. The Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) is located near the New Bus Stand, Indri Road, Badli by-pass.

The Community Park is powered by solar energy and is located in Sector 7 in Karnal. The park consists of several facilities such as a running track and an open-air gym. The park will help in rejuvenating the local landscape and foster a spirit of community building while significantly reducing carbon-dioxide emissions.

Sh. Atsushi Ogata (Chairman, Honda India Foundation) along with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Sh. Manohar Lal Khattar at the inauguration of IDTR.

Honda India Foundation’s first Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) is spread across 9.25 acres of land. It will provide scientifically devised refresher and learner courses that include theoretical, practical and simulator-based training. Moreover, there will be special training programs for corporates and fleet owners. There will also be trained experts who will provide training to participants on road safety and traffic rules and regulations. With the simulators, the system would simulate the driving conditions under various circumstances.

At the inauguration, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Sh. Manohar Lal Khattar, Sh. Moolchand Sharma (Transport Minister, Government of Haryana) and Sh. Atsushi Ogata (Chairman, Honda India Foundation) was present. From Honda India Foundation, Sh. Vinay Dhingra (Trustee, Honda India Foundation), Sh. Katsuyuki Ozawa (Trustee, Honda India Foundation), Sh. V. Sridhar (CSR Committee Member, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India) were present. Along with these people, there were other officials from the Government of Haryana and Honda India Foundation at the event.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is committed to road safety and carbon neutrality. The long-term mission of Honda is to become a ‘Company that Society wants to Exist’. The new Training Institute and the new community park are a step towards the company's goal.

