Honda launches Dio Sports scooter in India, gets sporty graphics and more

Honda Dio Sports carries some cosmetic upgrades, while mechanically it remains same as standard Dio.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 13:18 PM
Honda Dio Sports is available in two different colour options.
Honda Dio Sports is available in two different colour options.
Honda Dio Sports is available in two different colour options.
Honda Dio Sports is available in two different colour options.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched a new limited edition of its Dio scooter. Christened as Honda Dio Sports, this new scooter comes as a limited edition model and is priced at 68,317 for the Standard variant and 73,317 for the Deluxe variant. (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Honda Dio Sports is available in two different colour options - Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black.

The special edition scooter is claimed to be available for booking at the Honda dealerships and online as well. The scooter comes sporting camouflage graphics and sport red rear suspension. However, apart from these, the basic silhouette of the scooter and other mechanical bits remain the same as the standard model. The Deluxe variant runs on sporty alloy wheels.

The power source for the Honda Dio Sports is a 110cc PGM-FI engine.
The power source for the Honda Dio Sports is a 110cc PGM-FI engine.
The power source for the Honda Dio Sports is a 110cc PGM-FI engine.
The power source for the Honda Dio Sports is a 110cc PGM-FI engine.

The power source for the Honda Dio Sports is a 110cc PGM-FI engine, which comes paired with enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The scooter gets telescopic suspension, integrated dual function switch, external fuel lid, passing switch and side stand indicator with engine cut-off. Among other features, Dio gets Honda’s Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer and three-step adjustable rear suspension along with a three-step Eco indicator for better fuel efficiency.

Speaking about the launch of the special edition scooter, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said that ever since its introduction, Dio family has continued to offer an exciting blend of charisma and youthfulness. "The new Dio Sports is a perfect amalgamation of youth & style in refreshing colour options. We are confident that this limited edition will further delight our customers with its sporty vibe & trendy looks, especially the younger generation," he further added.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Dio scooter
