Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is gearing up for the launch announcement of a new two-wheeler in the country next month. Could it be the Forza 150 maxi scooter?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is gearing up for the launch announcement of a new two-wheeler in the country which is likely to go on sale on August 8th. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming launch details, there are rumours in the market of the Forza 150's arrival.

Forza 150 already retails in a majority of Southeast Asian markets as a premium, max-style performance scooter. With the Indian market is witnessing a higher demand for premium vehicles, the Forza 150 can in fact come out to be a formidable rival to the existing Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Aprilia SR150 scooters.

HMSI has informed that its upcoming two-wheeler is going to be a premium model which will retail through its BigWing dealerships. Forza being a premium scooter, could fit perfectly with Honda's BigWing image in the country. However, this also means that its availability will be restricted only to the cities/zones in the country where these dealerships are present. However, there is no official hint from Honda on the same, so rumours hold little ground until the smoke clears out in the second week of August.

The Forza 150 is sold in the international markets with a 153cc engine that is also shared with the PCX 150. This unit is responsible for delivering 13.4 bhp and 14 Nm. Needless to point out, it is at par with the Aerox 155's 15 bhp and 13.9 Nm of engine output.

As far as pricing goes, the Forza 150 could retail somewhere around the range of ₹1.50 lakh to ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

