Sony, Honda pair up to form new mobility company with eye on electric vehicles

Sony and Honda will leverage respective skill sets to develop new-age electric vehicles with sales expected to start from 2025 onwards.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 03:50 PM
File photo of Sony Vision-S electric sedan. Image has been used for representational purpose only.
Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Company on Thursday officially signed a joint venture to form a new company by the name of Sony Honda Mobility Inc which would focus on development and sale of high-value-added electric vehicles (EVs). The possibility of such a partnership between Sony and Honda had been doing the rounds in recent times but the official signing gives a definitive direction in evolving mobility space to both Japanese powerhouses.

While Sony has been a global leader in consumer electronics, Honda is a well-established player in the mobility space the world over. With evolving character of modern-day cars which are now packed to the brim with features, and with electric vehicles growing in numbers with each passing day, Sony Honda Mobility Inc may be positioned strong to combine forces.

While Honda has a clear expertise in mobility development, safety technologies, vehicle body manufacturing technology and after-sales service management experience, Sony is a formidable name when it comes to development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network and entertainment technologies. As such, the evolution of modern vehicles may potentially benefit from the two giants joining hands.

Under the partnership and the new company, the plan is to sell EVs and provide services for mobility come 2025. Of course, the establishment of the new company and the actual start of business still requires relevant regulatory approvals. But nonetheless, it could well be the dawn of a new chapter for both Sony and Honda. “We plan to fully leverage the technological assets the two companies possess in different fields, such as Sony's sensing technology and Honda's original mobility development capabilities, to realize mobility and services that inspire and excite our customers," said Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (Planned) and Senior Managing Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. "By bringing together the expertise of both companies, we aim to lead the way in a new era."

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 03:50 PM IST
TAGS: Sony Honda Sony Vision-S EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility
