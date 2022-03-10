HT Auto
Honda CG125 Special launched in China

Honda CG125 Special has been launched in the market of China. The motorcycle will be retailed via Wuyang Honda in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 09:52 AM
The new CG125 Special appears to have a similar design as the Hero Honda CD100 which was sold in the 90's in India.
Honda CG125 Special has been launched in the market in China. The motorcycle will be retailed via Wuyang Honda in the country. The new CG125 appears to have a similar design as the Hero Honda CD100 which was sold in the 90s in India. 

(Also Read: Honda CB 350 RS road test review: Better than H'Ness)

On the outside, it gets several old-school design elements that give it a proper retro design appeal. The square headlamp, tail lamp, and indicators get traditional lighting. Also, the use of an elongated fuel tank, as well as round mirrors, gives the bike a proper old-school look. To save costs, the CG125 Special also comes with a fully-analog instrument cluster that appears to have been sourced from a 90's bike, needless to say, all these elements contribute to making it a proper oldie. However, the company hasn't used much chrome on the bike but went ahead giving it a blacked-out theme for the engine, exhaust, and wheels. The bike also missed out on the grabrail/luggage rack for a cleaner look towards the rear end. Other bits the bike misses out on include disc brakes, and alloy wheels. 

(Also Read: Price no bar: 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour costing 37.20 lakh sold out in India)

 At the heart of the motorcycle can be found a 125cc, air-cooled engine which dishes out 9.9bhp of maximum power and 9.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is rated to deliver a fuel economy of 55.5 kmpl. 

In terms of pricing and placement, the motorcycle has been priced at the equivalent of 90,000 in China. 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda bikes Honda CG125 Honda CG125 special
