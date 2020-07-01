Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday introduced the much-awaited Xtreme 160R in the Indian market. The bike was originally slated to be launched in the earlier part of 2020, but the launch was delayed due the lockdown and coronavirus related complications.

The company has now also started dispatching the bike to dealerships across the country. It has been introduced in two variants - Front Disc with Single Channel ABS which costs Rs. 99,950, and Double Disc with Single Channel ABS which cost ₹1,03,500.

It features a BS 6-compliant 160 cc air-cooled engine which delivers 15 PS of power at 8,500 rpm. Hero claims that the bike has a class-leading acceleration of 0 to 60 km/h in 4.7 seconds. It is also claimed to have one of the best power-to-weight ratios in its segment, thanks to the low kerb-weight of 138.5 kg.

Here is how it compares against some of its segment rivals.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: ₹96,960

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is still the undisputed king of the segment. It is highly popular in the semi-urban areas and is perhaps one of the oldest 150 cc bikes present in the Indian market. It is currently priced at ₹96,960.

It gets a 149.50 cc single-cylinder twin spark BS 6-compliant DTS-i FI engine which generates 14 PS at 8,500 rpm of maximum power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque which comes at 6,500 rpm.

TVS Apache RTR 160: ₹97,000

The Apache RTR 160 is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. While the former has been priced at ₹97,000, the latter has been priced at ₹100,000.

It features a 160 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which gets race-tuned fuel-injection. The engine churns out a maximum power of 15.53 PS at 8,400 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Suzuki Gixxer: ₹111,900

The Gixxer is the costliest offering in this comparison. It retails at a price tag of ₹111,900.

It gets a 155 cc 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is good enough to develop 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

All prices ex-showroom, Delhi