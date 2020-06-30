Hero MotoCorp rides in much-anticipated Xtreme 160R at 99,950

Hero MotorCorp on Tuesday launched the much-anticipated Xtreme 160R motorcycle at a price point of ₹99,950* for the front disc with single channel ABS and ₹1,03,500* for the double disc. Both the variants come with a single channel ABS. The company has already commenced its dispatches.

The bike was unveiled at the Hero World 2020 event, which was hosted at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur last February. It is inspired by the bold 1.R concept showcased at the EICMA 2019.

It was previously slated to be launched in the earlier part of 2020 but the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It has been up online at the company website from quite sometime now.

The Xtreme 160R has a class-leading acceleration of 0 to 60 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

The bike comes with a BS 6 compliant 160 cc air-cooled engine with the XSens and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection technology. The company claims that the engine delivers 15 PS of power at 8,500 rpm. The bike has a class-leading acceleration of 0 to 60 km/h in 4.7 seconds. It is also claimed to have one of the best power-to-weight ratio in its segment, thanks to the low kerb-weight of 138.5 kg.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said “The Hero Xtreme 160R is a real Head-turner, cat like agility with power to weight ratio of a street racer, and tech-loaded with segment first features like the all LED package. This modern street fighter is targeting to win the urban race. With this latest model, we are now offering a compelling and competitive line-up of premium motorcycles, from Street Naked to Sport with the Xtreme 200S, from Adventure with XPulse 200 to casual Touring with the XPulse 200T."

The bike lock horns with Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer etc.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi.