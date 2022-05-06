HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200 4V receives new projector headlight setup

The updates on the Hero XPulse 200 4V remain limited to the headlamp design, while the rest of the details remain the same.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 May 2022, 02:26 PM
Hero MotoCorp has updated its popular XPulse 200 4V adventure motorcycle with a new projector headlamp setup. The company has added this update specifically for the Turkish market. Despite the updated design for the DRL, the motorcycle has retained the LED lighting. The latest model update was shared on the company's Turkish Instagram handle. While the Indian-spec model still lacks the update, expect the same to be announced sometime in the future.

(Also Read: Indore cops gift Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle to bicycle-borne food delivery agent)

The updates on the motorcycle remain limited to the headlamp design, and the rest of the details remain the same. It retains its key features and highlights including stylish graphics, off-road-spec hardware, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation.

At the heart of the bike also continues to sit the same 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which has been rated to deliver 18.8bhp of power and 17.35Nm of peak torque. In India, the motorcycle is currently priced at 1,32,350 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp recently informed that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined by 30% to 621 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on account of lower sales. The Splendor-maker had previously informed managed a PAT of 885 crore in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal.

(Also read: Hero MotoCorp posts 12% growth in April, sells 418,622 two-wheelers)

The company sold 11.9 lakh units of two-wheelers in the last quarter of FY22. This is a drop of 24% from 15.68 lakh units in the corresponding period a year-ago. 

First Published Date: 06 May 2022, 02:26 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero XPulse Hero XPulse 200
