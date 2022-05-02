HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp posts 12% growth in April, sells 418,622 two-wheelers

Hero MotoCorp has registered an uptick in sales of motorcycles in April, while scooter sales dipped.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 06:48 AM
Hero MotoCorp's Splendor remains the bestselling model from the brand for quite long time.
India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has announced that it sold a total of 418,622 two-wheelers in April 2022, registering a 12 per cent YoY growth compared to the same month a year ago. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims that it sold 372,285 units of motorcycles and scooters in April 2021.

Hero MotoCorp claims that it sold 392,627 units of motorcycles last month, registering 15.7 per cent YoY growth, while scooter sales stood at 25,995 units, recording a dip of 21.12 per cent as compared to the same month a year ago. The company sold 339,329 units of motorcycles in April last year, while scooters' sales stood at 32,956 units in April 2021.

Hero MotoCorp's total domestic sales in April 2022 were 398,490 units, marking a 16.3 per cent growth compared to the same month a year ago, while it exported 20132 units to overseas markets. The export numbers dipped for the two-wheeler major by 32.15 per cent, as compared to April 2021.

The two-wheeler manufacturer claims that the growth in overall sales in April 2022 was because of the gradual opening up of the economy and continued government policy support. It also claimed that the sales volume in April indicates as continuously improving consumer sentiment.

Another key reason behind the continuous growth momentum of motorcycles is the rising preference for personal mobility in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The need for social distancing combined with the preference for personal mobility is driving the growth of two-wheeler sales in India.

Meanwhile, in April, Hero MotoCorp joined hands with the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) for ‘Project Jeevika’, in order to upskill and train two-wheeler market technicians across the country on BS-VI Technology.

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 06:40 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero Motorcycles Hero scooters
