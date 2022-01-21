HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers Hero XPulse 200 4V becomes costlier in India

Hero XPulse 200 4V becomes costlier in India

The new Hero XPulse 200 4V is currently open for orders at the company's official online sales platform – eSHOP.Apart from the latest price hike there has been no other update on the Hero XPulse 200 4V.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2022, 04:22 PM
Hero XPulse 200 4V comes with updated features that make the adventure motorcycle more appealing.
Hero XPulse 200 4V comes with updated features that make the adventure motorcycle more appealing.

Only recently Hero MotoCorp announced that it has reopened its order books for the second lot of the new XPulse 200 4V motorcycle. The India's largest two-wheeler maker has now also silently updated the pricing of the motorcycle as previously it was launched at 1,28,150 (ex-showroom, Delhi), but now the pricing has been updated to 1,30,150 (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it 2,000 costlier.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹ 94,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹ 1.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The new XPulse 200 4V is currently open for orders at the company's official online sales platform – eSHOP.

Apart from the latest price hike there has been no other update on the motorcycle which comes in three colour options Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid. 

(Also Read: Hero MotoSports Xpulse Rally 200 breaks cover at FMSCI INSRC 2021)

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit its 200cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine that is responsible for delivering 18.8bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed transmission unit. The new 4-valve Xpulse 200 gets an oil-cooled engine which has been claimed to deliver a better mid and top-end speed range thanks to the additional engine valves.

(Also Read: From Bluetooth to LED lighting, top feature-loaded bikes under 1 lakh)

Some of the key features on Hero's adventure offering include an LED headlight, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, an LED taillight, and a single-channel ABS. One of the key highlights of the Xpulse 200 ADV is its long travelling suspension, 190 mm at the front and 170 mm at the rear. Also, it runs on large-sized 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2022, 04:20 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero XPluse XPulse 200 4V 2022 XPulse 200 4V
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hero XPulse 200 4V becomes costlier in India
Hero XPulse 200 4V becomes costlier in India
Mahindra expects auto sales to go up as supply woes ease
Mahindra expects auto sales to go up as supply woes ease
Jeep Renegade, Compass rolled out with all new e-Hybrid powertrain
Jeep Renegade, Compass rolled out with all new e-Hybrid powertrain
Delhi govt to deploy 1,500 electric buses under DTC soon
Delhi govt to deploy 1,500 electric buses under DTC soon
Skoda Slavia production starts in India
Skoda Slavia production starts in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city