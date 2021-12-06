Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Hero MotoSports Xpulse Rally 200 breaks cover at FMSCI INSRC 2021
The updated XPulse Rally 200 bike has sheds a significant amount of weight and now tips the scales at almost 20% lesser weight in comparison to the stock Xpulse 200 4V.
The updated XPulse Rally 200 bike has sheds a significant amount of weight and now tips the scales at almost 20% lesser weight in comparison to the stock Xpulse 200 4V.

Hero MotoSports Xpulse Rally 200 breaks cover at FMSCI INSRC 2021

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 07:04 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Hero Xpulse Rally 200 (developed by Hero MotoSports), has been revealed at the finals of the FMSCI INSRC 2021.

  • The new Xpulse Rally  200 is 20% lesser weight in comparison to the stock Xpulse 200 4V.

The new Hero Xpulse Rally 200 (developed by Hero MotoSports), has been revealed at the finals of the FMSCI INSRC 2021. The new motorcycle has been made strictly for motorsports by the racing arm of Hero MotoCorp. It comes with an array of a substantial number of updates to the previous generation Xpulse Rally bike.

Similar Bikes

Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)

Hero Xpulse 200t

199.6 cc
₹ 94,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Xpulse 200

199.6 cc
₹ 1.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v

197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)

Ktm 200 Duke

199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)

Ktm Rc 200

199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

1340 cc
₹ 13.74 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw 2021 S 1000 R (HT Auto photo)

Bmw 2021 S 1000 R

999 cc
₹ 17.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

1103 cc
₹ 23.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2


₹ 33.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Nyx


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Flash


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima La


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Li (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Li


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro C4 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro C4


₹ 23,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro C3 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro C3


₹ 23,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro C5 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro C5


₹ 24,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro C6 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro C6


₹ 24,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro Clix (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro Clix


₹ 28,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a new and powerful 200 cc 4V engine which as per the official claims has been tuned to develop higher torque, acceleration, and better overall performance for the rider. Although, the company hasn't revealed the exact figures for the motorcycle. 

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp reaches Argentina, opens flagship store in Buenos Aires)

The updated rally bike has shed a significant amount of weight and now tips the scales at almost 20% lesser weight in comparison to the stock Xpulse 200 4V. As per the company, this significant weight reduction has been achieved using lightweight reinforced aluminum rims. Moreover, the motorcycle now also comes shod with portier performance tyres from Maxxis.

The suspension package on the new rally bike encompasses longer travel upside-down forks at the front which is backed up with a single monoshock at the back that enables the bike to tackle rugged terrain with out any drama. The bike also gets improved ergonomics package thanks to the repositioned footsteps and tapered handlebars.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp, has also emerged out as champion at the finals of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2021. This is the first National Championship win for Team Hero MotoSports. Team Hero MotoSports won Group B riding on the newly unveiled Hero MotoSports Xpulse Rally 200, which the team will be racing on in the upcoming 2022 racing season as well.

  • First Published Date : 06 Dec 2021, 07:04 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue