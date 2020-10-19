Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent launched with option of customized graphics
1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 05:29 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The design themes available on Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent are Beetle Red, Firefly Golden and Bumble Bee Yellow.

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced the launch of Splendor+ Black and Accent at 64,470 (ex showroom) which can now also be customized with graphics as per the choice of the buyer.

The Splendor+ Black and Accent edition comes in an ‘All-Black’ avatar with black tyres, black engine and black chain cover. A 3D Hero logo can be bought as an optional extra. The entire kit, including graphics, can e

The most interesting highlight however are the three graphics available to choose from on the Splendor which have been selected after a country-wide contest - called Hero CoLabs - which saw thousands of entries. The company states that the three winning designs have now been put into production. The design themes are - Beetle Red, Firefly Golden and Bumble Bee Yellow.

Customers can opt to purchase these design themes at an additional cost of 899 but may also not have these themes at all. Customers can also buy the complete kit including graphics, 3D Hero Logo and Rim Tape at a 1,399.

