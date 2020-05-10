Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer on Sunday announced that it has sold 10,000 units since resuming operations at its retail points. It said that it has reopened more than 1500 customer touch-points including authorized dealerships and service centers across the country. This is just 30% of the company's total domestic retail sales.

The company previously announced that it has resumed operations at three of its manufacturing facilities (Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand) from May 4.

(Also Read: Electric vehicles are a three-wheeled race: Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric)

Hero has also issued a 'Restart Manual' to all its Dealerships, Service Centers and Parts distributors in order to prioritise the safety and well-being of employees. Besides sharing the restart manuals, the company has already conducted training programs for 700 internal sales/after-sales employees and 7,000+ customer touch-points. Apart from Hindi and English, Hero Motocorp has also published the manual in 10 regional languages.

The company halted operations at its manufacturing facilities across the globe on March 22, and now it has commenced vehicle dispatches from its plants for the current fiscal year (FY21) since Thursday, May 7.

The restart manual covers new procedure for restarting operations, from pre-opening preparations to monitoring & operating protocols during the Covid-19 times.

The manual provides guidance on:

· Deep cleaning

· Fumigation

· Safety marking of the channel point

· Rearrangements at the channel point to ensure social distancing

· Seating, washroom, work-station, equipment hygiene

· Staggered break times, staff/ customer entry protocols, use of PPEs

· Encouraging digital payments, careful handling of documents/credit cards/cash

· Staff training, entry protocols, social distancing, customer entry protocols

· Use of PPEs such as masks, gloves

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp announces price hike on all models, detailed list inside)

The manual also covers other areas such as delivery norms, Pre-delivery inspection (PDI), home delivery, social distancing protocol in workshop, pre-booking to avoid customer rush, hygiene/care of tools, vehicle pick-up and drop protocols, and creation of waiting areas.



