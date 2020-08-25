Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of Splendor Plus BS 6

Hero MotoCorp has raised prices of the BS 6-compliant Splendor Plus commuter motorcycle. The bike has now become dearer by ₹150 which is the standard price hike through out its variant list.

The commuter bike now starts from ₹60,500 for its base Kick Start variant, the Self Start variant now costs ₹62,800 and the top-spec Self Start i3S tops the chart at ₹64,010. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

For the record, this is the second price hike on the motorcycle since its introduction. The previous hike took place in May where the pricing was increased by ₹750.

Save for the price increment there is no other cosmetic or mechanical upgrade on the bike. The Splendor Plus BS 6 continues to feature a 97.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled powertrain that is known to deliver 7.8 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm which is backed up by 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The Splendor Plus rivals the likes of TVS Radeon BS 6. Hero has also recently introduced price revision on other bikes including the HF Deluxe range. The company has also rejigged its variant list. The Pleasure Plus and Destini 125 scooters have also received a price hike earlier in August.

The Delhi-based bike maker has sold 5.14 lakh units of two-wheelers in July, marking a growth of 14% over June figures and reaching more than 95% of wholesale dispatch numbers in the corresponding month of 2019. (More details here)



