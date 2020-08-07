As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Hero MotoCorp on Friday donated two first responder vehicles to Civil Hospital in Gurugram.

The new unique and utilitarian vehicles have been custom-built on the company's Xtreme 200R motorcycle. These vehicles will be used for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas.

The company says that the new first responder vehicles come equipped with a full stretcher featuring a foldable hood mounted on the side. These vehicles also come with essential medical equipment including detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder and fire extinguisher. They also get other safety accessories such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

These vehicles have been designed and developed by the engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur and the New Model Centre in Gurugram.

Commenting on this occasion, Vijay Sethi, Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Continuing its support to fight Covid-19 pandemic, the company has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. First responder vehicles come with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital."

In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, India's largest two-wheeler maker has already distributed 14 lakh meals, 37,000 litres of sanitizers, 30 lakh face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to the government hospitals, police officials and other agencies.