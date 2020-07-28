Hero Xtreme 200S BS 6 and Xpulse 200T BS 6 to come out next month: Sources

After the new Xtreme 160R, Hero MotorCorp is now gearing up for the launch of the Xtreme 200 BS 6 and the Xpulse 200T BS 6. Both the bikes will be launched in the month of August, sources have confirmed to HT Auto.

Hero MotoCorp had also teased the arrival of the BS 6-compliant models a few weeks back.

Starting off with the Xtreme 200S BS 6, the bike will retain its fully-faired design. At the front, it will sport a sleek and compact headlamp complementing its angular fairing. Its full-LED headlamp and tail lamp along with the all-digital instrument cluster will also be carried over.

It will be powered by a BS 6-compliant 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection system. The shift from carburetor to fuel-injection may result in a slight change in its overall power output. For the record, the previous model was rated to produce 18.1 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine will continue to come mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Coming over to the upcoming XPulse 200T, it is also expected to retain its exterior elements such as the round LED headlight, LED taillight, fully-digital instrument cluster featuring turn-by-turn navigation etc.

Goes without saying that the engine will be BS 6-compliant, 199 cc oil-cooled unit as opposed to the previous air-cooled unit. It will be rated to produce 17.8 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

As far pricing goes, both the bikes will cost around ₹5,000 more than the respective BS 4-spec models.