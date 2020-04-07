Hero MotoCorp extends warranty and free services till June 30

Hero Motocorp on Tuesday announced that it has extended the duration of its warranty and free services in view of the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release sent on Tuesday, the company said, "For the benefit of all its existing customers, the Company has extended services that were getting exhausted during the lock-down period. These services have been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush."

The company declared that all the Free Service (FSC) which are bound to expire between March 21 to April 30 will now have an extension till June 30. Apart from this, all services under Joyride (AMC) which will expire between March 21 to April 30 are now also extended till June 30.

On the top of the this, Hero also announced that all vehicle warranties expiring under the lockdown period have been extended till June 30 as well.

The company is offering Road Side Assistance (RSA), where permitted by the local authorities.

In other development, Hero Motocorp recently took down a number of products from its official line-up. It pulled plugs on models such as Passion XPro, Maestro Edge and Duet. Apart from this, its major 200 cc bikes such as Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S have been temporarily discontinued and taken down from the site. These 200 cc bikes, however, shall return soon in an upgraded BS 6 avatar. The updates will also turn the bikes tad costlier in comparison to the previous BS 4 models. (Read full details here)