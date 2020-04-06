Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update

Hero Motocorp has pulled the plugs on three of its models in India. All these products have also been removed from the company's official webpage, along with several other two-wheelers which have been temporarily discontinued.

The list of the products axed from the line-up includes Passion XPro, Maestro Edge and Duet.

Moreover, products like Splendor Plus i3S, Passion Pro i3S, and Glamour Fi, have received the required BS 6 update and will now be known by the name Splendor Plus BS 6, Passion Pro BS 6, and Glamour BS 6.

The Maestro Edge has been replaced with the bigger Maestro Edge 125 BS 6 and Destini 125 BS6.

The list of the motorcycles currently present in the Hero's line-up include Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200, HF Deluxe BS 6, Glamour BS 6, Passion Pro BS 6, Splendor+ BS 6, Super Splendor BS 6, Splendor iSmart BS 6, Destini 125 BS 6, Maestro Edge 125 BS 6, and Pleasure+ BS 6.

Moreover, some of its major 200 cc category motorcycles such as Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S have been temporarily taken down from the website due to the non availability of proper BS 6 update.

The company is expected to introduce all these bikes when the production resumes and the country is back in the stable state after the lock down is over. In addition to this, Hero Motocorp will also introduce the much awaited Xtreme 160R in India after some time.

Bikes such as Xtreme 200R, XPulse 200T, and Xtreme 200S, all belong the Hero’s ‘X’ family sharing the same engine and equipment. These bikes are differentiated based on the body styles and some cycleparts. While the Xtreme 200R is a naked street bike, the 200S is a fully-faired version of the same. These offerings share the same 199.6 cc, air-cooled, carbureted motor which produces 18.1 PS and 17.1 Nm. The engine will definitely feature fuel-injection in the upcoming BS 6 avatar.

