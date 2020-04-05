Hero MotoCorp shares drop over 3% on poor show in March sales data

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday fell over 3% after the company reported a 42.4% decline in total sales in March.

The scrip closed at ₹1,583.65, down 3.39% on the BSE. During the day, it declined 5.74% to ₹1,544.90.

On the NSE, it dropped 3.08%to close the trade at ₹1,589.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4% decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March.

The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Market was closed on Thursday on account of 'Ram Navami'.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.