Hero MotoCorp shares drop over 3% on poor show in March sales data

- The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4% decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday fell over 3% after the company reported a 42.4% decline in total sales in March.
The scrip closed at ₹1,583.65, down 3.39% on the BSE. During the day, it declined 5.74% to ₹1,544.90.
On the NSE, it dropped 3.08%to close the trade at ₹1,589.
The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Market was closed on Thursday on account of 'Ram Navami'.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.