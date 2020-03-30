Hero Group pledges 100 crore aid for COVID-19 relief efforts

The Hero Group, which includes the country's largest two wheeler Hero MotoCorp, on Monday pledged ₹100 crore aid for COVID-19 relief-efforts in the country.

Half of this sum, ₹50 crore, will be contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining ₹50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts, the group said in a statement.

The Hero Group (BML Munjal family) companies contributing to this fund include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries and Hero Electronix.

Hero Enterprise and AG Industries have also contributed to this fund.

"Our country, and indeed the entire world, is currently facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19. In such critical times, it is of utmost importance and urgency that we all come together and support the marginalised sections of the society, along with those who are in dire conditions," Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

He further said: "In the extended Hero family, we are humbled in making this contribution, partially to the PM-Cares Fund and remaining towards relief efforts through other channels."

The two wheeler major will distribute masks, sanitizers, gloves and 100 ventilators to hospitals and health departments for necessary use, the statement said.

Hero MotoCorp has also offered to donate more than 60 motorcycles to the health departments in the rural areas in various states. The motorcycles - having undergone the necessary modifications – can be used as mobile ambulances, it added.